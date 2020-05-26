Houston family remembers fallen heroes, including Jason Knox who died in HPD helicopter crash

TOMBALL – The mailbox across the street from Arthur and Linda Craig was the thread that strung people together during the Memorial Day weekend. The Craigs family hosted a meet-and-greet with the neighbors on Canyon Bend Drive in Tomball.

“About maybe 30 people, our neighbors came,” Arthur said.

Linda said the gathering provided a chance to meet their neighbors and share their family’s stories of sacrifice.

American flags lined the perimeter of the couple’s yard and there was a table draped with medals, certificates and photo albums remembering Sgt. Brian Craig, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2002.

“He really developed a passion for joining the military,” Arthur said about his son. “He was killed as explosive ordinance disposal, disarming some rockets. He and three other guys were killed instantly through that."

“We love to share his story. He’s our hero,” Linda said.

However, this year, the Craigs had another person to remember, as the blue ribbons which wrapped the trees in the front yard indicated.

“Two weeks ago, we lost our grandson, Jason Knox,” Linda said. “It really brings back the sacrifice that has been made for all of us."

HPD Officer Knox was killed in a helicopter crash this month.

“He demonstrated that warrior spirit, patriotism, loved the city and loved his country,” Arthur said.

The Craigs said sharing both stories kept alive both legacies: the police officer and the sergeant who died in the line of duty. Both forever remembered.

“For us it’s very persona but I think it’s important to know the quality of men and women who have served and paid the ultimate price,” said Sgt. Craig’s sister Elaine Hurtado.