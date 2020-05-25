Klein ISD provides 600 graduates with drive-thru senior photoshoot

More than 600 graduating seniors were gifted a professional portrait from Klein ISD at a drive-thru photoshoot over the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, students pulled up to DeMontrond Collision where photographers and photoshoot areas were set up for them to take senior portraits.

“I am so grateful for this generous donation from DeMontrond Collision for our graduating seniors,” Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown said. “Their commitment to celebrating the Class of 2020’s accomplishments in an incredible opportunity for our students and families to make new memories.”

Officials for Klein ISD described the two-day event as a safe way to honor its graduates and their accomplishments.

Students were required to sign up in advance for their photoshoot time slot.

Only 40 students were seen each hour and volunteers helped ensure social distancing guidelines were being followed. Students were directed to wait in their vehicle until it was time for their closeup.