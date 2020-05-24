Man drowns after boat ride with friends on Lake Conroe during Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON – The body of a man was found in Lake Conroe Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Precinct 1.

Investigators said around 4 p.m., a group of friends was on a boat just off East Beach on Lake Conroe. As the friends were heading to shore, the victim decided to swim the short distance to the beach.

After climbing down the ladder into the water, he began to swim, officials said. However, the lake was choppy and the victim became distressed and went under.

Investigators said several witnesses were in the area but could not locate the man. They called 911.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol unit responded along with the Game Wardens, Conroe Fire, and NMC Fire.

Over the years, emergency crews spent days searching for victims of drownings. However, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of side-scan sonar for the boat.

In about an hour, officials said they were able to find the victim’s body in shallow water. Divers went down and recovered him.

His body was taken to Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The man has not yet been identified.