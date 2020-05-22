Cy-Fair High School Air Force JROTC wins Distinguished Unit Award

The Cy-Fair High School Air Force JROTC unit has won the Distinguished Unit Award for the fourth year in a row, Cy-Fair ISD announced.

The unit was among 387 others nationwide to receive the 2019-2020 award.

According to Cy-Fair ISD, recipients of the award must meet the minimum criteria including not being on probation and having had at least a “Meets Standards” rating on its most recent evaluation.

Each cadet is also required to complete an average of 12 hours of community service for the Distinguished Unit Award and an average of eight hours.

According to a congratulatory letter from Col. Stephen Sanders, the awards “recognize the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors and the support of the school and local community."

Sanders also wrote units receiving the Distinguished Unit Award with Merit are “limited to the very best of the best of our nation’s 890 Air Force JROTC units.”