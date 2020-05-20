Here are some of the best staycation deals you can find at Houston hotels this Memorial Day weekend

Desperate to get out of your home? Book a staycation.

Here are four hotels offering deals this Memorial Day weekend:

Hotel Alessandra

1070 Dallas Street

Offering a “Stay Texas” deal which saves guests 25% with rates starting at $165 per room, per night.

InterContinental Hotel – Medical Center

6750 Main St

Offering a romantic “Life of Leisure" package which includes chocolate-covered strawberries and sparkling wine upon check-in, nightly turndown, complimentary self-parking, and late check-out, starting at $160.55 plus tax.

Or the “Suite Life” package which includes a $50 food and beverage hotel credit each night of your stay for use at Safina Mediterranean restaurant or The Naturalist Café and Lounge starting at $198.55 plus tax.

The Moran City Centre

Offering a “Locals We Love - Play in Your Own Backyard” deal which saves guests 18% plus receive complimentary full American breakfast for 2 people daily.

The Whitehall - Houston

Offering a “Stay & Play Local" package which includes deluxe overnight accommodations at 30% off the best rates, overnight valet parking, access to the second-floor rooftop pool with cabanas and sun deck, and curated experiences for families, couples or a solo getaways.