2 astronauts traveling from Houston to Florida before first manned US launch in 9 years next week

Published: May 20, 2020, 7:09 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 7:23 am

HOUSTON – Two astronauts will travel from Houston to Florida on Wednesday, a week before they will participate in the first manned launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will depart Ellington Field aboard a Gulfstream aircraft to travel to Kennedy Space Center. The pair will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Central time on the runway when they arrive.

Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to travel to the International Space Station on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 27 at 3:33 p.m. Central time.

This will be the first manned launched of a spacecraft from U.S. soil since Space Shuttle Atlantic blasted off on July 8, 2011.

The Demo-2 mission is aimed at testing the viability of the SpaceX crew transportation system, according to NASA officials. It is the final test before the system can be certified for regular commercial crew flights.