How to watch the SpaceX Demo-2 launch from home and celebrate with the ultimate watch party

HOUSTON – It is a mission that is expected to make history, the SpaceX Demo-2 manned launch at Cape Canaveral’s history launch pad 39-A.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission will be the first time American astronauts launch from American soil since the Shuttle program retired in 2011. Due to the pandemic, NASA is asking that people watch from home.

Want to watch and celebrate?

Space Center Houston has you covered with a comprehensive blog on how you can watch and celebrate this milestone at home.

From a Spotify playlist to a space-themed menu, they’ve pretty much thought about just about everything!

“We’re encouraging everyone to celebrate this incredible occasion and have put together a really fun guide on what you can do with your friends and family on that day,” said Space Center Houston’s CEO William T. Harris.

Check Out Space Center Houston’s Blog:

Space Center Houston's blog on May 27 Launch Watch Party Guide: https://spacecenter.org/may-27-launch-watch-party-guide/

Space Center Houston's May 27 Launch Watch Party guide does all the planning for those looking to have a fun, socially distance watch party for families at home.

"We actually have a link to make it really easy where you can link right through to the NASA live stream and watch the pre-programming, the launch and the post-programming," Harris said.

Launch Day

NASA will stream the Demo-2 Launch on May 27 live on their NASATV link: www.nasa.gov/nasalive

This is the May 27 NASA TV schedule:

11 a.m. CT – Live Views of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station – Kennedy Space Center

11:15 p.m. CT – Coverage of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station (Launch scheduled at 3:33 p.m. CDT) – Kennedy Space Center/Hawthorne, California/Johnson Space Center

5 p.m. CT – NASA/SpaceX Demo-2 post-launch news conference

There will also be post-launch news conferences and events on NASA the days after, which you can track at www.nasa.gov/nasalive as well.

Watch Party Guide

The Space Center Houston party guide also includes a full Spotify playlist, which you can download and play as well as links to the YouTube video which instruct viewers on how to make astronaut costumes and a Demo-2 straw rocket. Not to mention, there is also a guide to space-themed foods.

“We actually have something really fun, which is a color-changing galaxy lemonade; there’s science behind that,” Harris said while laughing.

The guide also includes photos and information about Astronaut Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the two astronauts who will lead the mission from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule and then continue the mission aboard the International Space Station.

Space Center Houston appreciates the work of Behnken and Hurley. Harris said they are both avid supporters of education and have had many presentations at Space Center Houston.

“We are so proud of them that they’re continuing to serve our country and the world by taking a risk being the first to actually travel on this vehicle. Of course all kinds of testing and re-testing evaluation have been done because we want them to be transported safely to Station and then ultimately back to Earth again, but there’s always a level of risk. Space Exploration is very dangerous,” Harris said. “We’re really proud of them and we really wish them, ‘God speed,’ as they take on this new adventure.”Ultimately, Harris said this accomplishment is one that deserves to be celebrated.

"We're explorers at heart and space is a great frontier, so this is a really important step in this overall long term vision and plan to return astronauts to space and also--it's a great demostration of new technology," Harris said.

See SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Exhibit at Space Center Houston (once it re-opens!)

Behnken and Hurley will launch inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, a commercially-built new spacecraft, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket system. Space Center Houston is one of only two places in the world that has a SpaceX Falcon 9 exhibit on display.

The Johnson Space Center’s official visitor’s center has a flown Falcon 9 first stage booster on display. While the Space Center is closed currently due to the pandemic, plans are in place to eventually re-open (date to come!) and guests will be able to check this out.

"Raring to go to get back to work and re-open space Center Houston!" Harris said. "We'll let you know when."

More info on Falcon 9 exhibit:

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, launching atop one of these, a Falcon 9 rocket and Space Center Houston *has a flown first-stage booster. It’s one of only *two* Falcon 9 exhibits in the world, which you can see once it’s open. Space Center is also doing several virtual education courses and events this week.

One event this week will feature Apollo 13 veteran astronaut Fred Haise.

More info: www.spacecenter.org