Woman killed, husband and niece injured in crash caused by drunk driving: HCSO

TOMBALL, Texas – A woman is dead and her husband and niece are injured after a crash in Tomball Monday night, deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 240 block of Lakewood Crossing at around 11:45 p.m.

According to deputies, initial responding units located a vehicle that crashed into a pole with a toddler in the rear, a male driver and a woman in the front passenger seat. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said a witness turned good Samaritan, who has been identified as Lindsay Carlen, rushed to help the young girl trapped in the vehicle.

Deputies said the man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was in critical condition, and the toddler was in moderate condition. They were flown via Life Flight to a trauma center in downtown Houston, deputies said. The child is expected to survive her injuries, deputies said.

Deputies sent units to the hospital to investigate a possible DWI as the man showed signs of impairment, Sgt. Cheng said. Deputies said the man was driving while drunk and will be charged with felony murder.