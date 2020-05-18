Ask 2: When will the Harris County Public Library reopen?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When will the Harris County Public Library reopen?

The answer: It is uncertain. The Harris County Public Library hasn’t provided any updates since May 1 as to when it plans to reopen.

The library announced via Facebook that its branches will reopen in phases, starting with the reopening of book drop off services on May 4 and followed by no-contact curbside services on May 26.

HCPL is also providing free WiFi to the public at most of its locations. Residents can drive up to an HCPL branch and connect from the comfort of their vehicle, without requiring a password or library card number.

Since Lone Star College campuses remain closed, book drops, curbside drop off and free WiFi is not available at LSC-CyFair Branch Library and LSC-Tomball Community Library. Customers may return items checked out from those libraries at any other HCPL location or hold on to them until campuses reopen.

HCPL says no late fees will be charged during the closures.

Believe us when we say that everyone here at HCPL wants to get back to doing what we do best: providing information and... Posted by Harris County Public Library on Friday, May 1, 2020

