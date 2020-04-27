Need WiFi? You can drive-up and connect at most Harris County Public Library branches

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Library continues to provide essential services to the community.

While all HCPL branches are closed to stay-at-home orders, there is a new drive-up WiFi option available to the public. HCPL has recently adapted existing in-library WiFi accessibility to allow residents to access the internet while social distancing.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 public health measures have had a more disruptive impact on lower-income families,” said HCPL Executive Director Edward Melton. “Families without in-home internet are struggling to keep up with children’s schoolwork and to stay connected with employers. HCPL’s free drive-up WiFi gives those families a safe and free option.”

As much as possible, HCPL said they oriented the WiFi signals to be the strongest in the libraries’ parking lots, so users can stay in their cars while using the internet service.

No password or library card number is required.

However, drive-up WiFi is not available at LSC-CyFair Branch Library and LSC-Tomball Community Library, due to all Lone Star College campuses being closed.

HCPL has also shifted all of its in-library programs to online. Since mid-March, the library has produced over 300 videos, including storytime, crafts, online research tools, and virtual Easter Egg hunts.