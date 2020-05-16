HERE 2 HELP: Free or discounted child items and assistance for expectant mothers or new parents

HOUSTON – We know times are tough right now, especially for parents who have lost their employment due to the coronavirus crisis.

To make it easier for moms-to-be or new parents who may be struggling, we searched the internet for ways to obtain free or discounted child items such as diapers and baby formula.

Below you’ll find ways to obtain freebies, deals and assistance to care for your little ones:

How to get free items:

Ask your child’s pediatrician or local hospital for samples. If they do not have any on hand, they can provide you with information on where to get baby freebies.

Dial 2-1-1 find out if an agency near you provides diaper assistance

Where to find deals:

RetailMeNot offers coupons and promo codes for baby items to hundreds of stores.

Sign up to reward programs from your favorite brands including Huggies Gerber and Similac to earn points with every purchase and receive deals.

Where to find assistance in the Houston area:

L.I.F.E. Houston’s Food for Babies program provides free emergency formula assistance to eligible parents. The nonprofit also provides baby cereal and jarred baby foods when the items are in stock.

For more information, call (713) 528-6044.

The ministry’s Gabriel Project provides assistance to qualifying low-income pregnant women and new parents. Baby items and supplies are given as needed and available.

To apply for assistance and for more information, call (281) 497-4434.

Address: 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail

This charity will be distributing diapers to low-income parents through the end of May.

To apply for assistance, click here or call (713) 526-4611.

Address: 2900 Louisiana Street

Pregnancy Assistance Center North - Conroe

PACN provides needed material items to support moms through their pregnancy and the first two years of parenting.

For more information, call (936) 441-6442.

Address: 115 North San Jacinto

Northwest Assistance Ministries - Spring

The ministry provides help with emergency basic needs including food and clothing, and medical care for children of all ages.

For more information, call (281) 583-5600.

Address: 15555 Kuykendahl Road

For more information, call (713) 961-3993.

Address: 3230 Mercer Street

Provides infant care items to parents who reside in the following zip codes: 77587, 77017, 77034, 77061, 77075, 77087, 77089 and 77598.

For more information, call (713) 944-0093.

Address: 2102 Houston Boulevard

Center for Pregnancy - Friendswood

The center Is offering virtual parenting classes to expectant mothers and new parents. As you watch the videos in its parenting class program, you earn “baby bucks” which you redeem to get diapers, wipes, and other essential baby items.

For more information, call (281) 482-5683.

Address: 347 B. East Parkwood