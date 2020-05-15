Ragin’ Cajun Westchase restaurant permanently closing after 20 years

Ragin’ Cajun located in the Westchase District will serve its last guests on Sunday, May 17.

After 20 years the restaurant located on Westheimer road is permanently closing.

Through its last day of business, the restaurant will continue to offer its limited menu for takeout orders only.

“For the last 20 years, our Westchase location has served up authentic cajun food and fresh Louisiana seafood - straight from the bayou,” owners Luke Sr. and Dominic Mandola wrote on Facebook. “We have enjoyed being a member of the Westchase community and would like to thank our Westchase customers for their continued support.”

The original Ragin’ Cajun located on Richmond Ave. remains open.