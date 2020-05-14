Gator with its tail run over spotted in road in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – A driver had a run-in with a feisty alligator overnight in Conroe.

KPRC 2 was told the reptile’s tail had been run over on Sergeant Ed Holcomb and South Loop 336.

Officers and DPS troopers were able to get the alligator off the road, but it put up quite the fight as they tried to relocate it.

Using ropes and a dog catcher, the reptile was finally caught and loaded onto a wrecker. It was then released in a swamp several miles away.