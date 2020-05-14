Galveston Ball High school seniors honored with parade while decked out in cap and gowns

GALVESTON, Texas – The 2020 Senior class at Galveston Ball High School was honored Wednesday with a parade along the Seawall.

The parade was put together by administrators as part of a monthlong showcase for the soon to be graduates, who have lost out on memorable senior moments because of the coronavirus.

Students and their parents lined the Galveston Seawall, which was decked out in their purple and gold as a parade of vehicles filled with high school and district officials honking and waving.

“It’s pretty rare that we come out together like this, especially for us. We feel very special,” said senior Xavier Esquivel.

It wasn’t quite what students had pictured when the school year started but it will be a memory they said they will never forget.

“It’s kind of sad that COVID has taken over all this stuff but at least I have all my friends,” Camryn Bacon said.

The school year is set to end on May 22.

School officials said they plan to hold a graduation ceremony on June 11.