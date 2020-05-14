WATCH: Houston city council member shares emotional message after losing son in HPD helicopter crash

HOUSTON – After losing his son, Jason Knox, in the Houston Police Department helicopter crash earlier this month, city council member Michael Knox expressed his gratitude to the city.

"I just want to thank you, all of my colleagues and the entire city for all they did during this difficult time for us," he said tearfully during a council meeting Wednesday.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered for Jason's funeral Saturday at Houston's First Baptist Church in Houston.

At the service, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo described Jason as “an old soul.”

“It seems like God gave him a lot of wisdom,” Acevedo said. “He wasn’t just a talker. He was a do-er. He was a guy we can learn a lot from because he taught us a lesson in perseverance, a lesson in goal setting, a lesson in never giving up.”

Jason served an HPD tactical flight officer and joined the department in 2012. He is survived by a wife and two young children.