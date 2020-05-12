This famous French Quarter seafood restaurant is opening a location in Houston

Houstonians will soon be able to get authentic New Orleans style seafood from an iconic French Quarter restaurant without having to take a road trip.

Acme Oyster House, a popular New Orleans foodie destination, is headed to Houston.

Houston Eater reports according to permit applications filed with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 1201 Westheimer Road, formerly occupied by Tex-Mex restaurant El Real, will now be home to the New Orleans restaurant.

“Acme has been very excited about entering the Houston market for a while now,” says Grant Walker, the Lee & Associates broker who repped Acme Oyster House in the deal, according to Houston Eater. “We were looking for the right site to come available, and that happened when Bryan Caswell decided to close down El Real.”

According to Houston Eater, the permit application was filed on April 17.

Due to the uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a set date for Acme Oyster House’s grand opening has not yet been announced.