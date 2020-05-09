MAP: Where to watch Lone Star Flight Museum’s Fight to the Finish Flyover in Houston

In honor those that served and sacrificed during World War II and to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, Lone Star Flight Museum organized a flyover event across Houston.

Originally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, Lone Star Flight Museum’s Fight to the Finish Flyover was postponed due to inclement weather.

The flyover is now set to take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

According to the Lone Star Flight Museum, nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds will fly over the city of Houston.

The FAA-approved flight path which will bring the warplanes over 18 communities across Houston was designed to allow spectators to see the aircraft from the safety of their homes.

Spectators should try to watch it from home if possible.

If the flyover won’t be passing over your neighborhood, here are some locations we suggest watching the event from: