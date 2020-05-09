Family members, friends gather to pay respect to fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox during visitation service

HOUSTON – Family members, friends and fellow officers paid their respect to Houston Police Officer Jason Knox during a visitation service on Friday.

The tactical flight officer died after a helicopter crash last weekend.

Here’s how he was remembered Friday:

“He loved his family. He loved God and he loved being a member of the Houston Police Department. He loved being an ambassador," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

“He was just a really loving guy; giving, generous, law-abiding and just an amazing person who would be there for anybody," Victoria Lewis, a cousin of Knox’s wife, said.

“A tremendous loss to the community. I think it means we’ve all got to step up and do more and be what Jason would have us be," said Barbara Hadley, a family friend

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Houston’s First Baptist Church. Click here for details.