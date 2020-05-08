Former Cy-Fair High School student inspires others with her story during American Idol audition

From the suburbs of Houston to Hollywood, former Cy-Fair ISD student Ren Patrick has become a star after appearing on American Idol.

According to CFISD, Patrick, a 26-year-old singer and songwriter, became an early star in the most recent season when she confessed advice from Katy Perry, who is a judge on the show, helped her escape an unhealthy relationship and move back home from Los Angeles to reconnect with her family.

Patrick excelled through the audition process for American Idol, earning her way through the preliminary and regional auditions, and to Hollywood for multiple rounds.

According to CFISD, the former Cy-Fair High School student earned a spot in Hollywood but not to the televised rounds, which returned in late April following a production suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Patrick’s audition, however, remains one of the show’s top moments.

During her audition, Patrick shares her story of overcoming an abusive relationship that lasted eight and a half years and subsequent depression.

The contestant tells Perry how her words of advice years ago at a Hollywood party helped her escape the toxic relationship.

Patrick says Perry walked by as she and her now ex-boyfriend were in an argument and said: “Girl, dump him.”

At the time, the moment was embarrassing for Patrick, but it stayed with her over the years.

“I didn’t want anyone to think that there were cracks in the foundation of my relationship,” Patrick said, according to CFISD. “It’s crazy to see how it came full circle in me getting to tell Katy Perry that she did that and I actually took her advice seven years later.”

Now back home in Cypress, Patrick continues to work on her music career.

She recently released an EP titled Stick Around.

“Even with not making it, the response was so incredible,” Patrick said, according to CFISD. “I received so many messages from women that have been in abusive relationships or are still in those relationships. They reached out to talk to me and I feel like that made it all worth it."