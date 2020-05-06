Local man will be part of Blue Angels team flying over Houston area Friday

HOUSTON – The Blue Angels are scheduled to soar over Houston Wednesday afternoon with the help of a pilot who already knows the area well.

Major Frank Zastoupil, a Marine who joined the Blue Angels team last year, is from Kingwood.

RELATED: Here are some of the best places to watch the Blue Angels flyover in Houston

“It was very, very exciting to see them fly,” said his mother, Kris Zastoupil. “It's good to know, that's our son, part of that team. It's unbelievable to us sometimes.”

Major Zastoupil grew up in Kingwood and graduated from Kingwood High School, family members said. His parents are now preparing to watch their son honor people on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

The Blue Angels are set to fly over several cities on Wednesday, including Houston, to pay tribute to healthcare workers, first responders, the military and essential workers.

MORE: Here’s the route the Blue Angels will take during their Houston flyover on Wednesday

“It's really a salute to all of those frontline COVID first responders,” said father Patrick Zastoupil.

The aircraft flyover should begin around 12:30 p.m. The flight path begins near The Woodlands, briefly turns northeast and then heads south to downtown.

“They want to say ‘thank you’ to the people that are sacrificing for all of us,” Kris said.

Patrick provided a text message from Major Zastoupil that said, “We are extremely honored to have the opportunity to thank all the frontline COVID-19 responders in Houston, my hometown! This means a lot to me, growing up in Kingwood and the Houston area, as I have family who work in hospitals and medical facilities around town. I hope everyone can look up to enjoy a quick salute to the local communities, and then more importantly, look to those around them to say thanks to all those who have given up so much during this challenging time.”

The Navy said people should maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event.