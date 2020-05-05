85ºF

Local News

Here are some of the best places to watch the Blue Angels flyover in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

The military's elite flight demonstration squadronsthe Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds perform "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring health care and front-line workers helping curb the current coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as seen from Brooklyn in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
HOUSTON – The Blue Angels will be conducting a flyover of numerous Houston-area hospitals on Wednesday.

The flyover will transit downtown twice, once towards Sugar Land heading southwest, and again from the 290 area towards Clear Lake, heading southeast.

The Blue Angels will circle the Downtown Medical Center and flyover hospitals near The Woodlands, Kingwood, Sugar Land and Clear Lake.

The planes will also travel over the 290 area and Hobby airport.

To get the best view of the Blue Angels, spectators should find an open area without visual obstructions such as tall buildings or trees.

Here are some locations we suggest watching the flyover from:

Officials have reminded everyone that they should maintain social distancing while watching the flyover. They said people should try to watch it from home if possible.

Do you have another location that you think will offer a great view of the flyover? Share it with us in the comments!

