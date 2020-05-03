Here’s how you can support the family of fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi encourages Houstonians to donate to Assist the Officer, which will deliver all donations to the family of Houston Police Department Officer Jason Knox.

Assist the Officer is a financial assistance program providing short-term, immediate financial support to peace officers in the Greater Houston area who face catastrophic injury in the line of duty.

Knox died on Saturday after being involved in a helicopter crash while on patrol in Houston.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Donations to the family can be made at the dedicated link for Officer Knox by clicking here.