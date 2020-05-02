GALLERY: Here are 14 photos from the deadly HPD helicopter crash in north Houston

One officer was killed and another one is in surgery after a Houston Police Department helicopter crashed early Saturday in an apartment complex in north Houston, according to local officials.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo identified Jason Knox as the tactical flight officer that died at the hospital following the crash. He was the son of Houston councilmember at-large Mike Knox. The other officer, an HPD pilot, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital and went into surgery Saturday morning. He was “very banged up," according to Acevedo.

The HPD crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at the Biscayne At Cityview Apartment complex located at 17050 Imperial Valley Drive, near the Greenspoint neighborhood. They were investigating reports of bodies floating in a bayou before the chopper spun out of control and crashed into a vacant building at the complex.

The passengers were trapped in the wreckage for a while as crews worked to get them out. Once freed, the officers were airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital for treatment and both were in critical condition with serious injuries.

None of the residents of the apartment complex were injured in the crash.