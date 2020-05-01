Some businesses reopen as first phase of governor’s plan begins

SPRING, Texas – Old Town Spring is a unique place to shop and it’s filled with mom-and-pop stores, but lately it hasn’t looked the same.

“We’re fighting for survival, but it’s been a ghost town,” said Effie Stees, owner of Why Not Envy Me Boutique. Stees said the retail shutdown forced her to furlough all of her employees. “Everybody has been bleeding, so it’s been painful."

Friday, however, there was an air of optimism around Old Town Spring and her boutique because that was when in-store retail sales can begin in a modified form.

“I think we are all looking forward to this day," Stees said. "This is an epic day. It’s a little scary. I’m not sure what to expect, but I am ready for it.”

The modified retail shopping experience comes with new guidelines. Shoppers must wash or disinfect their hands before entering a store. Stores must provide sanitation stations, social distancing and reduce their capacity.

“It means we can probably have six or seven people in the boutique at any one time," Stees said. "It’s a start. It’s not a solution by any means, but it’s a start.”

Click here to get a list of stores that have told KPRC 2 they will be reopening.