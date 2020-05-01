Club Onyx raided after opening back up to customers overnight

HOUSTON – Club Onyx was raided after the club was open back up to customers Friday morning. Police said they are trying to figure out if the establishment is a restaurant or club, but the owner said he has the proper permits to operate as both.

The club, located at 3113 Bering Dr., opened back up to customers at around 12 a.m.

At around 12:15 a.m., the Houston Police Department and the fire marshal reportedly made entry into the club. Witnesses said the music was shut off and the owner was visibly upset.

Houston police and the fire marshal said they were trying to figure out if the club has the correct permits to operate as a full-service restaurant.

While adult entertainment venues are not on the list of businesses allowed to reopen Friday, restaurants are, and so Club Onyx said it would reopen as a restaurant with “featured Entertainers."

The club initially said it would follow all the state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

