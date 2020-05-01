Houston strip club says it will open at midnight as a restaurant with ‘entertainers’

HOUSTON – A Houston strip club announced in multiple social media posts that it will reopen at 12 a.m. Friday as the statewide “stay home” order expires one minute before that.

While adult entertainment venues are not on the list of businesses allowed to reopen Friday, restaurants are, and so Club Onyx says it will reopen as a restaurant with “featured Entertainers."

The club says it will follow all the state guidelines and health recommendations of social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

“We will have a selected Menu to choose from. We will have sanitary stations(hand sanitizer gloves, masks) available for all customers and staff who will be practicing the state sanitary guidelines,” the club wrote on Instagram.

The club also wrote that it is accepting reservations and seating capacity will be limited.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has stressed that if a business is not listed in the governor’s order, it is not allowed to reopen Friday.