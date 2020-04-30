JOB ALERT: Katy ISD is hosting a virtual job fair to fill 230 teaching positions

HOUSTON – The Katy Independent School District is hiring hundreds of teachers and to that end, will host a virtual job fair for candidates interested in applying for the 2020-2021 school year.

Anyone interested can register for the district’s Virtual Teacher Job Fair on May 4 and 5 and virtual interviews will be held from May 6 through 8.

At this time, the Katy ISD Virtual Job Fair is only for teaching positions.

If someone looking for other types of job roles, visit and apply online on the Job Postings Board webpage.

How to apply

1. Complete a current Katy ISD application online by visiting the Job Postings webpage. Applicants are encouraged to apply to all positions they are interested in.

2. The Job Fair Registration Form must be completed online on between May 4 and 5. The registration form does not open until 7 a.m. on May 4 and will remain open until 5 p.m. on May 5.

3. Selected applicants will be invited by campus principals to participate in Zoom interviews between May 6 and 8.

4. In order to be selected for an interview, applicants must:

Have completed a current Katy ISD application online

Hold a current Texas teaching certification OR have completed all TEA/SBEC content exams necessary for the teaching position they are seeking.

Probationary certificates for which the applicant has applied and paid, and the university/program has recommended will be accepted for the registration to Katy ISD Virtual Job Fair.

If you have questions, you can contact the Katy ISD Human Resources Department at HRInquiries@KatyISD.org.