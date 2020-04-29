5-year-old drowns in Fort Bend County after climbing fence, getting into pool, authorities say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A third child in the Houston area has drowned in two days after authorities said he got away from his family.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at The Terraces at Arboretum in the Richmond area, authorities said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old wandered away from his family and managed to get into the pool area.

Deputies said the whole incident was caught on surveillance video. Authorities said the boy was seen climbing over a fence blocking the pool. When his family noticed he was missing, they started looking around for the child, deputies said.

After about 15 minutes, the child’s father jumped over the fence and found his son in the pool, authorities said. The father started CPR and the child was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

This is the third child to drown in the Houston area in just two days. On Tuesday, a special needs child drowned in a bathtub and another toddler in northeast Harris County wandered away from family at an apartment complex and drowned in the pool.