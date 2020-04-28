Toddler drowns in apartment pool after wandering away from family, authorities say

HOUSTON – A child is dead after authorities said he got away from his family and drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aldine Bender near Surles Drive.

The 4-year-old was supposed to be in the care of some family members when he wandered away from the apartment and managed to get into the pool area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

He was found in the swimming pool and was rushed to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Gonzalez said the investigation is still ongoing.