4-year-old child dies after being found face down in bathtub in Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – A 4-year-old child has died after he was found face down in a bathtub Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. about a boy that was found face down in the water in the 25900 block of Fountain Bleau Drive.

According to HCSO, the child was transported to the hospital after 18 minutes of CPR. He was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the drowning is under investigation.