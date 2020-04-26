H-E-B shoppers will be required to wear a mask at stores within Harris County

As the mandatory mask order over Harris County goes into effect on Monday, H-E-B stores within county limits will require employees and shoppers to wear a mask or face covering.

In a statement, H-E-B said: “Some cities have passed laws requiring the use of face coverings while in public and H-E-B will follow those regulations. Our Partners as well as customers must wear a proper face covering to enter our stores in cities where the law requires people to wear masks while in public.”

The order over Harris County is expected to last 30 days.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the order last week to allow residents time to get or make a mask before Monday, April 27.

Still don’t have a mask? Here’s where you can get one for free in Houston:

