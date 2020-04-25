Free mask distribution: Here is where you can get a free mask in Houston

HOUSTON – City of Houston officials will begin distributing free masks Saturday ahead of a Harris County order requiring residents to wear masks when outside the home. The order goes into effect on Monday, April 27 and will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

The order requires individuals over the age of 10 to wear a face covering, which can be a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief.

Each Houston Council Member received surgical masks to distribute to their most at-risk constituents. The council members will distribute the masks while supplies last.

Saturday, April 25

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.

District F City Council member Tiffany Thomas

4 p.m. Crump Stadium located in Alief ISD., 12321 High Star Dr

District I City Council Member Robert Gallegos

9 - 11 a.m. Our Lady of the Sea Catholic Church, 1401 Fidelity

Monday, April 27

District A Council Member Amy Peck

9-10 a.m.(all locations). Locations will be drive up only.

Carverdale Community Center, 9920 Porto Rico Road

Freed Park Community Center, 6186 Shadyvilla Lane

White Oak Conference Center, 7603 Antoine Drive

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Rd.

District I Council Member Robert Gallegos

8 a.m - 1 p.m. The Tejano Center, 2950 Broadway

9 a.m. 3 30 p.m. Community Family Center, 7524 Avenue E

Tuesday, April 28

District K Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum

9 a.m. Fountain of Life Center, 14065 Main St.

District J Council Member Edward Pollard

10 a.m. Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd

Not sure which council member represents you? Find out here: http://www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html

More mask distribution sites will be announced soon.

