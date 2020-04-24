Number of homes destroyed by EF3 tornado exceeds 170, Polk County Judge says

ONALASKA – Polk County officials will be giving an update two days after a tornado ripped through Onalaska, leaving devastation in its wake.

According to the National Weather Service, said the tornado caused EF1 and EF2 damage with winds of 135 miles per hour for the most part. However, in Paradise Acres Subdivision of Onalaska, the peak winds were at 140 miles per hour which caused EF3 damage.

The tornado left three people dead, two of who were identified as Taylor Holbert and his girlfriend, Brooke Ivey, who were both in their 20s. The third was a man in his 50s.

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said that the number of damaged homes increased to 306. Murphy said 173 homes were destroyed.

She also reported that 33 people suffered major injuries, and that four of the people who were transported remain in critical condition.