How to help people in Polk County after deadly tornado

ONALASKA, Texas – Three people lost their lives, and several communities were devastated by a tornado that plowed through Polk County Wednesday.

According to Polk County Emergency Management, the tornado hit just after 6 p.m. causing extensive damage in Onalaska in the subdivisions of Yaupon Cove, Texas Acres, Canyon Park, Tree Farm Tracks, Kickapoo Estate, Triple Creek, Rocky Creek, Pine Harbor, Paradise Acres 1, 2 & 3, and Creekside.

People are in need of basic items like food, water clothing and other miscellaneous household items. The PCEM shared a post on how you can help those impacted by the tornado.

Food and water

These items can be taken to the Center of Hope at 600 South Washington in Livingston.

Polk County Emergency Management said, “We do not need cooked food items or food prepared at this time. Meals for displaced families are being coordinated separately. Please do not bring perishable food items for donation.”

Cash and checks

People can take their donations to the Center of Hope at 600 South Washington in Livingston. Checks should be made out to “Campaign 300.”

Online donations

Those who prefer to donate at home can go to the GoFundMe page set up by Campaign 300.

Volunteering

Due to COVID-19, Polk County Emergency Management will not be setting up a physical volunteer reception center. People who wish to volunteer in some capacity can call the Center of Hope at 936-327-7634 where a representative will take down their information and call them when volunteers are needed.

Clothing and other items

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted how people can donate, but families in need can still pick up clothes at The Oasis Resale Shop (of St Luke’s) at 834 West Jones in Livingston.

People who were displaced by the tornado and need clothing can also call the Oasis at 936-327-1208 or 936-327-8467. The PCEM asks that people please not bring clothing and household items to Oasis or Center of Hope at this time. They will coordinate specific needs as they get them.

Counseling

According to the PCEM, Pine Forest Baptist Church is providing grief counseling services. It is located at 10537 US 190 in Onalaska. People can also call 936-646-4803.