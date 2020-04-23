HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Officials to give update after tornado tears through Polk County

ONALASKA, Texas – Officials in Onalaska will be holding a news conference to give an update after a tornado ripped through the area Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” touched down at about 6 p.m.

Three people were killed, 20 others were injured and the community suffered extensive damage.

National Weather Service storm spotter Ian Shelton told KPRC 2 he started chasing the storm in the early afternoon. When he got to Onalaska, the tornado had already ripped through the area.

Shelton said there were a lot of powerlines and trees that were downed by the twister. He told KPRC 2 he saw at least a dozen homes with severe damage.

