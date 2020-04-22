‘Large and extremely dangerous tornado’ spotted near Seven Oaks in Polk County

Tornado damage in the Seven Oaks area of Polk County on April 22, 2020. (Image courtesy of Ian Shelton)

SEVEN OAKS, Texas – The National Weather Service says a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was spotted in Seven Oaks in Polk County and is moving east at 40 miles per hour.

SEEK SHELTER NOW! @NWSHouston says a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" is located northwest of Livingston and is moving east at 40 mph. Tornado warning in effect for Polk and Trinity counties until 6:30 p.m. #kprc2 #hounews #houwx — KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) April 22, 2020

See videos posted online of the tornado:

This is extreme close-range of the Seven Oaks, TX wedge via Snapmaps. My goodness. #txwx https://t.co/fnlCl43K1j pic.twitter.com/cS4zxXgfPl — Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) April 22, 2020

Woah, huge wedge #tornado near Seven Oaks, TX via Snapmaps. Same tornado that went Onalaska. #txwx pic.twitter.com/w1cvFiv4MR — Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) April 22, 2020

There was also hail in Trinity County.