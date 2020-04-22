‘Large and extremely dangerous tornado’ spotted near Seven Oaks in Polk County
SEVEN OAKS, Texas – The National Weather Service says a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was spotted in Seven Oaks in Polk County and is moving east at 40 miles per hour.
SEEK SHELTER NOW! @NWSHouston says a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" is located northwest of Livingston and is moving east at 40 mph. Tornado warning in effect for Polk and Trinity counties until 6:30 p.m. #kprc2 #hounews #houwx— KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) April 22, 2020
See videos posted online of the tornado:
This is extreme close-range of the Seven Oaks, TX wedge via Snapmaps. My goodness. #txwx https://t.co/fnlCl43K1j pic.twitter.com/cS4zxXgfPl— Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) April 22, 2020
Woah, huge wedge #tornado near Seven Oaks, TX via Snapmaps. Same tornado that went Onalaska. #txwx pic.twitter.com/w1cvFiv4MR— Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) April 22, 2020
There was also hail in Trinity County.
