82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Weather

‘Large and extremely dangerous tornado’ spotted near Seven Oaks in Polk County

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: weather, news, Livingston, Texas, Polk County

SEVEN OAKS, Texas – The National Weather Service says a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was spotted in Seven Oaks in Polk County and is moving east at 40 miles per hour.

See videos posted online of the tornado:

There was also hail in Trinity County.

julieann

The hail was falling like bombs going off. It was crazy. Busted windshields and many dents on vehicles.

Trinity
13 minutes ago

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: