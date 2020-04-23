WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to announce plans to distribute 70,000 face masks to public

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the city’s plans Thursday to help distribute 70,000 face masks to members of vulnerable communities.

The announcement will be held at City Hall at 3 p.m.

The city’s efforts were made after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued an order Wednesday for all residents to wear a face mask/covering for while out in public for 30 days starting Monday.

