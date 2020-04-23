This is where all Houston-area counties stand on wearing masks in public

Brazoria County has encouraged residents to wear a face covering when out in public, but it is not mandated.

Chambers County officials have not made an announcement that recommends or mandates its resident to wear any sort of mask or face covering as of April 23.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George highly recommends residents to wear protective gear when going out. A mandated order has not been issued over the county, however, lawyers are reviewing language for such an order, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Galveston County will not be issuing any orders mandating citizens to wear a mask or face covering in public, county judge Mark Henry announced on April 22.

Harris County is under a mandatory mask order for 30 days effective Monday, April 27. Those who do not wear a mask or face covering when out in public can face up to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.

Liberty County judge recommends residents to wear a mask, but a mandated order has not been issued at this time.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued a statement that he will not mandate residents to wear a mask in public places.