Will Fort Bend residents need to wear face masks in public?

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has not yet committed to ordering 820,000 residents to wear facial coverings in public. However, a source with knowledge of the situation, said lawyers are reviewing language for such an order.

“I highly recommend you should be wearing a mask and all gear needed to go out,” George told KPRC 2 Wednesday.

Earlier that same day, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered all residents above the age of 10 to wear a face mask in public starting next week. George said he hasn’t decided if he will make the same regulation.

“I don’t know at this point, but we will look into it,” he said.

A Fort Bend source said the Judge has consulted with advisors and that attorneys were reviewing the language for the order, which would look very similar to the Harris County order.

George also said he believed it was too earlier to start retail to-go services in Fort Bend. However, he said he intended to abided by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, which outlined retailers that had closed for coronavirus may begin to order curbside services.

“At the moment, this Friday, no, I don’t support it," he said. “But, if the governor says he wants to do it. I will put guidelines out, and I have full confidence in Fort Bend County residents.”

The county’s main priority is the safety of residents. George said he encouraged all residents, even those not showing symptoms of COVID-19, to be tested at Fort Bend County testing sites.

Residents are required to pre-register at county-run testing sites. There is no out-of-pocket cost for residents. Sign up here.