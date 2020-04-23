81ºF

'So heartbroken’: This is what residents say it was like to experience tornado as it ripped through Polk County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

React from residents after deadly tornado rips through Polk County
React from residents after deadly tornado rips through Polk County (KPRC 2)

ONALASKA, Texas – Residents were fearful and in shock after a tornado ripped through multiple neighborhoods in Onalaska in Polk County Wednesday evening.

According to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management, at least 20 people were injured and three people were killed in the storm.

Residents captured pictures and videos of the aftermath, revealing the damage the twister left behind. Here is what some of them had to say.

“We are fine. Fortunately for us, we live closer to Livingston. It barely rained where we live. We are safe and well," Lindsey Rowe Jones said. "We’re just devastated for those who don’t even have a place to stay, clothes to wear, or food to eat tonight. Lots of planning going on to begin helping those in need tomorrow.

A command post was set up at the Onalaska Fire and Rescue as first responders worked to rescue trapped residents and assess the damage.

Onalaska police said four subdivisions in the town were badly affected by the tornado, including Canyon Park and Yaupon Cove, where multiple people had to be rescued Wednesday night. At least five people were rescued in Canyon Park and officials said at least two of the people were in critical condition.

