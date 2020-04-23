AERIALS: Drone footage from Onalaska shows the trail of destruction left by tornado Wednesday

HOUSTON – A tornado ripped through several neighborhoods in Onalaska in Polk County Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The National Weather Service said a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” touched down in the area at about 6 p.m. Homes, trees and powerlines were downed by heavy winds and a semi-truck was seen flung onto its side.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through trees, buildings in Seven Oaks area Wednesday evening

Drone footage shot by Montgomery County Police Reporter Scott Engle shows several homes completely destroyed with debris littered along the nearby roads.