Coast Guard searching waters near Baytown for 4 adults, 3 children missing after distress call

BAYTOWN, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for seven people in the water in Cedar Bayou, just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge near Baytown Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston said at around 9:40 p.m., watchstanders received a message from a distressed mariner saying his 27-foot boat was “taking on” water with four adults and three children on board. After that report, the Coast Guard said communication was lost.

Watchstanders issued a search with an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Houston 29-foot response boat crew to search the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 281-464-4854.