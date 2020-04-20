WATCH LIVE: Turner announces name of city’s economic recovery leader after COVID-19 pandemic

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the person he has named to be the city’s COVID-19 Recovery Leader at a Monday afternoon press conference.

According to Turner, the case count for the city of Houston as is 107 new cases and no new deaths. You can check county totals here.

Houston’s new leader for coronavirus recovery efforts

Turner announced that the president of Shell Oil, Marvin Odum is the Houston czar who will oversee coronavirus recovery efforts.

He will work directly with Armando Walle -- the Harris County czar -- to help reopen the city. We will be working hand-in-hand, Odum said. There will be areas of focus Strategies and adjustments if there are increases in positive cases. Protecting the at-risk, vulnerable population Developing a plan that addresses how to prepare for the next pandemic

This is about keeping people safe, getting them back to work and restarting the economy, Odum said.

Houston’s recovery plan

Odum said there are three guiding principles in his plan Act as quickly as possible Have an inclusive approach We are here to collaborate



Impact of the price of oil

The price of oil does not really affect the plan Odum has in mind.

This is the energy capital of the world. Of course, when it comes to employment, we will be hard hit, turner said.

Impact on city budget

Our budget has been heavily hit. Cadets will be deferred, employees will be furloughed, even payments to the Houston Zoo could be deferred. This is the worst budget the city has seen, Turner said. Houston is not immune and every facet of city governance will be impacted.

Reopening the city

Characteristics of a successful reopening plan More widespread and ubiquitous testing and tracking Ability to identify problems early and make adjustments Work with federal government and local support to spend allocated funds appropriately Answer the question on how to better prepare for a similar event

You can expect that the plan will be gradual and phases. We will need the cooperation of all Houstonians and we will be providing more details as we move forward, according to Odu

ZT Corporate of Houston CEO, Taseer Badar reached out to the mayor about how to reduce the load on public testing sites. Badar suggested that companies like his test their own employees to ease the strain on city testing sites. Badar will be offering his employees free COVID-19 testing and is challenging other companies and CEOs to do the same.

We are seeing positive results, but are not yet out of the storm. The virus is not currently under control. Social distancing and other preventive measures are working.

Turner wants people to understand that Houston has not yet reached its peak. We cannot reopen just because things seem to be slowing.

The decision to reopen must also include a plan for testing. The way to get to the point of reopening, is with widespread testing.

Transmissibility of the virus

It is important to understand that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department.

Importance of wearing face masks, following health guidelines