Beyoncé responds to coronavirus death rate in Houston during One World: Together At Home

HOUSTON – Beyoncé shared a devastating fact about coronavirus in the Houston area, a disproportionate number of African Americans are dying.

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America,” the Houston native said in a video streamed Saturday.

Beyoncé shared a variety of inspiring words during the One World: Together At Home, the global broadcast and digital special to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO.

Recent studies show that black people are experiencing higher mortality rates across several major cities including Houston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detriot, and New Orleans.

In Houston, Texas Medical Center officials said African Americans comprised 66% of the coronavirus deaths by mid-April while making up about 23% of the city’s population. Despite that racial unbalance, when compared to other geographical areas, Houston and Harris County share a relatively few number of COVID-19 deaths, confirming a total of 67 as of Saturday.

Experts have outlined numerous reasons for the racial discrepancy, including existing chronic diseases, a lack of access to healthcare, a loss of employment and living in crowded metro areas.

Beyoncé pointed out that Black people are a central part of the workforce and some don’t have the luxury of working from home.

“Please protect yourself,” Beyoncé said. “We are one family. We need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it is very hard, but please be patient, be encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes.”

She also asked for prayers for the true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep the world safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the doctors, the nurses and other healthcare workers who away from their families taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” Beyoncé said. “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

