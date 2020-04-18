Here’s how you can watch Lizzo and your favorite stars perform tonight during One World: Together At Home

The cancelation of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was crushing for Lizzo fans who were just days away from seeing the Houstonian in concert.

In a change of plans, Lizzo’s next performance will take place in living room’s across the world as a part of One World: Together At Home.

I’ll be joining @GlblCtzn and @WHO for the One World: #TogetherAtHome primetime broadcast to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the global fight to end #COVID19. Take action with me now: https://t.co/YJf8Dlet1m



-mgmt pic.twitter.com/fGQyC9uNub — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) April 6, 2020

One World: Together At Home is a virtual concert organized by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization and all health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lizzo will be a part of the television broadcast hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The special will air on KPRC 2 beginning at 7 p.m. CT on April 18

Other popular artists on the lineup include Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and more.

The broadcast will also feature appearances by Ellen Degeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Before the primetime broadcast, Global Citizen will host a digital stream with more performances beginning at 1 p.m. CT.