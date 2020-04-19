Houston Food Bank, HISD open food distribution site at NRG Park

HOUSTON – Long lines of cars waited hours to receive food donations at NRG Park Saturday afternoon.

Houston Food Bank and the Houston Independent School District organized the distribution site, feeding over 3,000 families, officials said.

Volunteers loaded about 60 pounds of food to each car. The free pick-up included dairy, meats, fruits, and vegetables.

Officials closed the gate to the site once the organizers ran out of food, a few hours after opening the site to the public.

“When you have to close out the line and say there is no more, your heart goes out because you wondering what’s going to happen," said HISD Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “We will re-open on Monday, but still, that’s two days away.”

Those looking for help can visit houstonfoodbank.org/COVID19 or call the help hotline at 832-369-9390 to locate other food pantries.

KPRC 2 also complied a list of Houston-based groups helping people in need.