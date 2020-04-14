Need food for your family during the coronavirus pandemic? These are the Houston groups that are helping

HOUSTON – As Houstonians grapple with the far-reaching effects of the coronavirus crisis, more and more families need help to keep food on the table.

There are several places and groups across the Houston area that are working to help Houstonians in need.

The Houston Independent School District, the Houston Food Bank, and Northwest Assistance Ministries are just some of the places where people can go to get food.

HISD food distribution

The school district is distributing food at 25 different locations, each of which can give up to 500 bags or 15,000 pounds of food per day.

Anyone with children ages 18 or under can go to the distribution to get meals, even if they are not HISD students.

Families who go to the distribution sites will have minimal contact with any of the staff. The required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms will be filled out for each family and food will be placed directly in the vehicle’s trunk.

Click here for a list of locations for the week of April 13.

Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank has multiple pantries where people can go and pick up food.

Dozens of locations across Houston have partnered with the food bank, and people can find the place closest to them where they can pick up what they need.

In order to find a location, you will need to visit the Houston Food Bank website. There you will find a map where you can find a pickup location, a phone number and sometimes the hours when you can pick up food.

CrowdSource Rescue

CrowdSource Rescue, a Houston non-profit that once focused solely on natural disaster rescues, has modified its services to help with COVID-19 relief.

Utilizing the technology they already had and the help of volunteers, the elderly and immunocompromised people in the Houston area can sign up on CrowdSource Rescue to get help. People looking to volunteer can also sign up on the site to help go out and deliver food and groceries.

Through a partnership with the Houston Food Bank, volunteers will deliver groceries and food to the homes of immunocompromised or elderly people in Houston who need assistance.

How you can help or get help: www.CrowdSourceRescue.com

Northwest Assistance Ministries

Northwest Assistance Ministries provides a variety of helpful services, including Meals on Wheels and food distribution.

While they are not taking any new clients for Meals on Wheels, people can still be put on a waiting list if they live within one of the 24 zip codes serviced by NAM.

According to the website, the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the first floor of NAM’s main building on Kuykendahl, is where people can pick items they need as they would at any grocery store.

“Clients choose their own food from designated categories, including fresh produce, meat, dairy and frozen items,” the group explains on its website. “Through the Senior Food Program, low-income seniors also receive supplemental groceries each month.”

If you want to get help from NAM, you need to first fill out an intake form which can be found here. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The JWNC is located at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.

You can call (281) 885-4555 for more information.

KPRC 2′s Tulsi Kamath contributed to this report.