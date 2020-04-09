HISD releases list of food distribution sites for week of April 13

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Thursday it will continue its food distribution efforts at 25 sites throughout the district next week.

HISD Nutrition Services staff will assemble the meals at the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility and then deliver them daily to each of the distribution sites.

The district said each location can distribute up to 500 bags or 15,000 pounds of food per day.

Staff will have minimal contact with families by placing food in their trunks. Officials said people who walk to the sites should follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Here are the locations, dates and times for distribution sites next week:

Monday, April 13

Foerster Elementary School, 14200 Fonmeadow Dr., 9 a.m.

Attucks Middle School, 4330 Bellfort Blvd., 9 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 11 a.m.

Blackshear Elementary School, 2900 Holman Ave., 3 p.m.

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Rd., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

McNamara Elementary School, 8714 McAvoy Dr., 9 a.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 9 a.m.

Thompson Elementary School, 6121 Tierwester St., 11 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 Saint Lo Rd., 3 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St., 9 a.m.

Fondren Elementary School, 12405 Carlsbad St., 9 a.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 11 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 3 p.m.

Hilliard Elementary School, 8115 E. Houston Rd., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Burrus Elementary School, 701 E. 33rd St., 11 a.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 p.m.

Fonwood Early Childhood Center, 9709 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 17