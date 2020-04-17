WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner gives update on coronavirus response
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon to update the community on relief efforts, test sites, the number of positive cases, and comment on the governor’s announcement.
It is unclear if he will address Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he will sign executive orders to begin reopening Texas Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
