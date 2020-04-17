SUPPORT LOCAL: This remanufacturing shop says it can rebuild almost any alternator or starter

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Jack Wood opened the business in 1989 with one employee. Today, his son David runs it with a crew of nine. “We are members of several trade groups and attend continuing education meetings throughout the year,” Linda Wood wrote to KPRC.

What services does Wood Alternator & Starter offer?

Wood Alternator & Starter provides new alternators, starters, batteries, hydraulic hoses, DC motors and hand tools. Its remanufacturing shop can rebuild almost any alternator or starter, from the smallest lawnmower start to the largest 50 MT for construction equipment.

“All our employees take pride in their work,” Wood wrote. “Wood Alternator is known throughout the area for honesty and integrity. We welcome commercial purchasers as well as individuals.”

Where is Wood Alternator & Starter located?

Wood Alternator & Starter is located at 680 Aldine Mail Route.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by visiting them for your vehicle’s alternator repair. “We are limiting in-person contact according to social distancing protocols,” Wood wrote.

Visit woodalternator.com for more information.

